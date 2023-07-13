Reps to investigate alleged hardship faced by Nigerian Pilgrims at 2023 Hajj





By Levinus Nwabughiogu & Gift Chapi Odekina

The House of Representatives on Thursday mandated its Committee on Pilgrims Affairs (when constituted) to conduct a detailed investigation into the several anomalies that emanated from the 2023 Hajj with over 95,000 Nigerian pilgrims.

This followed a motion moved by Rep. Ahmed Idris during plenary.

According to Idris, “Chapter 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999(as amended) particularly Section 14(2) (b) provides thus:“the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”.

He informed the House that a total of about Ninety Five thousand slots were allocated to Nigeria which was coordinated by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria(NAHCON) and pursuant to Section 4 it is charged with the mandate of providing effective and efficient Hajj and Umrah services to Nigerian pilgrims.

He said “This year’s Hajj recorded one of the largest turnouts in the history of Hajj…





