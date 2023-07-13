Sit-at-home: Disruption of business in South East is criminal activity – Peter Obi





The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has condemned the sit-at-home by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), describing it as a criminal activity causing innocent people to suffer.

Obi, in a series of tweets, called for a more strategic approach to stop the killings in the Southeast, Benue, and Plateau states.

He said that it is unacceptable that hundreds of innocent lives will continue to be wasted in Nigeria needlessly through communal clashes, bandits, and kidnapping activities.

“The rising insecurity in the country leading to mindless bloodletting, particularly in the North Central zone of the country, and the continued disruption of business and social activities in the South East are all becoming very worrisome,” Obi said.

“Also disturbing is the continued disruption of business and social activities in the South East region over the Sit-at-Home directive purported to be coming from the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper