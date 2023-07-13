Sit-at-home threat: Police neutralize 4 IPOB/ESN terrorists in gun duels





…arrest 43 hoodlums at their hideouts

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police at Force headquarters on Thursday said the continuous assault on the camps of some non-state actors in the South-East enforcing an illegal sit at home order particularly in Enugu, Imo, and Ebonyi States has yielded result with the neutralization of four suspects sfter gun duels and arrests of 43 hoodlums.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi stated this at a briefing in Abuja saying, “In Enugu, 4 suspects were neutralized following a gun duel with operatives of the Force on Friday 7th July, 2023 while 1 AK47 with 19 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and 2 molotov cocktails were recovered.

“In Ebonyi, 17 suspects were arrested following a raid on the hideout of secessionist agitators on 5th and 6th of July, 2023, while 1 locally made revolver, 2 vehicle number plates and 3 live ammunition were recovered.

“Similarly, in Imo, police operatives arrested 26 hoodlums following the murder of a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper