Sounding off APC’s rookie game of opposition





By MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR

It’s glaring that since His Excellency Dauda Lawal Dare was sworn in as governor of Zamfara State, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state appears to be experiencing an overload of post-election, post-failure trauma. The agony of defeat is traumatising the Matawalle failed APC. Hardly a day passes by without the party offloading a press release, saying one insensible thing or another against the new governor, Dauda Dare, and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Indeed, they are living in downright delusion and seeming misbelief that power is no longer with them and a new Sherriff has taken over the affairs of the state.

It will appear the APC in Zamfara is only now piecing together the full ramifications of their monumental loss at the last elections. The party has been living in denial since, and somehow, the veil has been lifted and they are just realising how woefully they failed the people of Zamfara. In their warped sense of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper