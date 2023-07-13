Transfer: Ashley Young completes move to Everton on one-year deal





By Ayobami Okerinde

Former England international, Ashely Young has signed a one-year deal with Premier League side, Everton.

The 38-year-old joined the Toffees after his contract expired at Aston Villa in the summer.

He becomes Everton’s first signing of the season as the club builds to avoid another 2022–23 season where the club almost got relegated.

After his move, he revealed that manager Sean Dyche was instrumental in his decision to join the club.

“I’m delighted to be an Everton player and to have joined this massive club. I can’t wait for the season to start and walking out at Goodison Park is going to be an unbelievable feeling and to hear the passionate fans behind me.”

Young brings a wealth of experience to the side. He has made 422 Premier League appearances, playing for Watford, Aston Villa, and Manchester United.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper