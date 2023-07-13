UN discovers 87 bodies in mass grave in Sudan





No fewer than 87 bodies of people allegedly killed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan have been found in a mass grave, BBC reports.

The world’s governing body, the United Nations revealed this adding that Masalit people were among those buried in a shallow grave just outside El-Geneina, in Darfur.

Fierce fighting between the RSF and Sudan’s armed forces has been continuing since April.

But the RSF and their allied militias have denied any involvement in the recent fighting in West Darfur.

Thousands have died and millions have been forced from their homes as a result of fighting between Sudan’s regular army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, led by al-Burhan’s former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as “Hemedti”.

The UN said at least 37 bodies were buried in the West Darfur region on 20 June, and another 50 at the same site the next day, and among those buried were women and children.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper