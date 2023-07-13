Uniosun suspends students over role in robbing social media boyfriend





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The management of Osun State University, Osogbo (Uniosun), on Thursday, suspended a student of the institution, Ahiante Victory indefinitely for her role in robbing her social media boyfriend.

Victory was paraded along with two other suspects at the police command headquarters in Osogbo on Wednesday for luring and robbing her social media friend. She was said to have lured the man from Lagos to Ikire where she colluded with other suspects to beat and robbed the victim of N1.5million.

Addressing newsmen at the University main campus on Thursday, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Clement Adebooye said the institution suspended her in line with the rules of the school.

“We are here to clear the air on the issue of one of our students by the name Ahiante Victory Ehiremen with Matric Number 2022/42652, who is in the custody of the Police for alleged collusion leading to the robbery of a Lagos-based businessman. Prior to her arrest on 11th July, 2023, she…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper