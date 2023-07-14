2 KFC staff arrested over death of colleague





By Evelyn Usman, LAGOS

Two staff members of KFC eatery on 23 Road, Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos, have been arrested over the death of a 20-year-old colleague last Friday.

Relatives and friends of the deceased, Anita Chiwendu, had stormed the eatery to demand her corpse, Wednesday morning, five days after she was reported dead.

Late Anita, according to her employers, slumped while spreading her clothes on the line. The tragedy happened two months after she was employed.

Her family and loved ones are yet to take in the explanation on the circumstances surrounding her death, insisting rather on seeing her corpse first.

One of the protesters, who simply gave his name as Jide, said: “We embarked on this protest to demand her corpse. She was the only daughter of her parents. Her family was informed a day after the incident happened. Since then, the family does not know where the corpse is.”

A relative, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper