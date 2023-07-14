Abbas leading people-oriented parliament – Rep Agbese





Hon Philip Agbese (APC- Benue), representing Ado/ Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, has hailed the 10th House of Representatives under the leadership of Rt—Hon Tajudeen Abbas for amending the 2022 appropriation act.

Agbese, speaking to newsmen after Thursday’s plenary, says the Green Chamber now has a human face with its people-oriented legislation.

The lawmaker was reacting to the passage of President Bola Tinubu’s N500bn request for palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

According to Agbese, the speedy assent of this request shows that the House is very much on the side of the masses who are directly affected by the policy.

Describing the Speaker as humane and a friend of Nigerians, the Benue parliamentarian added that Abbas is in tune with the realities on the ground and has the necessary tools to surmount them.

He said the Speaker has already shown a deep knowledge of contemporary Nigerian society and will go the extra mile to put…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper