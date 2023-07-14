Agric society of Nigeria hails Tinubu on food security policy





By Steve Oko, Umuahia

The President, Agricultural Society of Nigeria (ASN), Professor Jude Mbanasor, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his recent declaration of state of emergency on food security.

Professor Mbanasor who made the commendation in a media chat in Umuahia, said that the policy, if well implemented , had the potential to holistically address the challenges of food insecurity in Nigeria.

The Professor of Agricultural Economics, however, added that for the policy to record a huge success, the Federal Government should involve his members and other stakeholders nation wide for its effective implementation.

He noted that while the policy initiative was urgently needed to address the food crisis in Nigeria, the real experts cannot be ignored.

According to him, agricultural society of Nigeria as the umbrella body for all scientists in food and agricultural industry, had a critical role to play in the new policy.

He acknowledged that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper