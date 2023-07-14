Akeredolu will resume duties soon – Omisore





National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has assured that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state would soon resume duties.

Omisore gave this assurance when he paid a “solidarity visit” met with the Acting Governor, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa in Akure on Friday.

The APC national scribe said there was no need for alarm but prayers for the Governor to return after adequate rest.

Omisore said the twist in the wish and prayer of the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, was regrettable.

He reiterated that the National Chairman never said the governor was incapacitated.

According to Omisore, the visit was meant to dispel the misapprehension of Adamu’s statement.

He said, “Mr. Chairman only urged people to pray for the quick recovery of your governor; not on account of being incapacitated.

“Our visit, therefore, is to reinforce the position of the national secretariat that we only…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper