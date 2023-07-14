Can Tinubu pleasantly surprise his critics? By Donu Kogbara





When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on six weeks ago, the general mood was sombre because he had only won 37% of the vote, which means that Nigerians who wanted him to take over from Buhari were greatly outnumbered by Nigerians who didn’t.

And even the 37% figure was being described as inflated by his opponents and some election observers and journalists. Allegations of rigging and other forms of skulduggery were rife.

Still, despite his blatantly mendacious insistence that “since the advent of the Fourth Republic, Nigeria has not held an election of better quality,” his inauguration speech was impressive overall.

There was an empathetic acknowledgement that “we have endured hardships that would have made other societies crumble”.

There were stirring, poetic words: We have, he said, arrived at “this sublime moment.” We need, he declared, to “march beyond the dimness of night into the open day of renewed national hope.”

There was a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper