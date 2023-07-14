Convoy attack: How we trailed, plotted to assassinate Apostle Suleman – Suspect





The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has arrested Yusuf Ismael Isah, a 32-year-old man from Okene, Kogi State, for attacking the convoy of fiery cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The cleric, who is the founder of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Auchi, was attacked on October 21, 2022 on Benin-Auchi Road, wherein six people, including three police personnel were murdered.

The suspect was arrested following an investigation by the operatives of FIB-IRT who were on the trail of the assailants.

Two members of the seven-man gang were gunned down in separate encounters with the police and the other four are at large.

Isah, a native of Okene, Kogi State and a plumber, at Agbaraoluwa Phase 2 Ijoka, Akure, Ondo State was arrested with five Ak47 rifles, two K2 assault rifles, 180 live ammunition and four suspected IEDs all found in his apartment.

Force public relations officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said investigations revealed that the suspect was part of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper