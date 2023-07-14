Court adjourns Doguwa’s suit to allow Kano govt study police report 





A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, adjourned Rep Alhassan Doguwa (APC-Kano)’s suit until Sept. 25 to allow the Kano State government study the outcome of the police report on allegation of murder against the lawmaker.

Justice Donatus Okorowo adjourned the matter following an oral application by counsel to the governor and the state’s Attorney-General (A-G), M. K. Umar, to allow him study Exhibit 10 (police report) annexed to the further and better affidavit file by Doguwa in response to their objection.

Upon resumed hearing, Umar, while disagreeing with Afam Osigwe, SAN, who represented Doguwa, said that the state government was not looking for the lawmaker because of the violence that erupted during the Feb. 25 presidential and national assembly elections in Kano or on the firearm issue.

He said contrary to the argument of the learner silk, Doguwa was wanted in Kano to answer to the allegation of homicide preferred against him by the state…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper