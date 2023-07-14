Diri swears in Ayemieye as Bayelsa 4th chief judge





By Samuel Oyadongha

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has sworn in Justice Matilda Ayemieye as the fourth substantive chief judge of the state after serving in acting capacity for about six months.

The swearing-in ceremony took place, yesterday, at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Yenagoa, where the oaths of allegiance and office were administered by the state Chief Registrar, Amaebi Orukari.

Justice Ayemieye was appointed acting chief judge on January 16, 2023, following the retirement of her predecessor, Justice Kate Abiri.

Diri in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, said her appointment was in accordance with established practice and in line with Section 271 subsection 1 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The governor at the ceremony said: “It is my duty and privilege as governor to appoint the Chief Judge of Bayelsa State. This section states that the chief judge of a state shall be appointed by the governor of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper