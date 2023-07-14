Drama as PDP witness fails to substantiate claim of being polling agent





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

There was a drama at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Friday, when a witness of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Isau Lawal, was unable to substantiate his claim that he was the party’s polling agent, during the March 18 governorship election in the State.

Lawal, who claimed to live in Makun, Sagamu had claimed to have worked as PDP’s polling agent for PU002, Ward 12, but when the Counsel to the All Progressives Congress(APC) pointed out that one Yewande Babatunde was the PDP’s polling agent at the said polling unit, he backtracked and admitted knowing Yewande Babatunde as the rightful agent of the party for the unit.

The witness backtracked when he was not been able to show evidence that he worked at the polling unit 002 during the March 18 governorship election.

Earlier during proceedings, the panel had overruled an objection of PDP’s counsel over observed repetition and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper