



By Ayobami Okerinde

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she spent a lot of time in her life worried for no reason.

The thespian made this known in an Instagram post on Friday.

Dikeh however, said the narrative is not the same currently in her life.

According to her, she is built for enjoyment only and no longer a worrier.

She wrote, “I use to be a worrier and wasted half my life been sad for no reason. BUT NOWWWWWW WE OUTSIDEEEEE. IDAN IS BUILT FOR ENJOYMENT ONLY,”

The post I wasted half of my life being sad — Tonto Dike appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper