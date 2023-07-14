Insecurity: Troops kill 28 terrorists, bandits, rescue 131 kidnapped civilians





By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops fighting to rid the country of terrorists, bandits and economic sabotuers have killed 28 criminal elements after several gunfights in the North East, the North West and the South East in the last week while crude oil thieves were denied siphoning products worth N202.78 million in the Niger Delta.

Troops equally rescued about 131 kidnapped victims from terrorists, bandits and eastern security network terrorists.

Additionally, troops arrested about 134 terrorists collaborators and logisticians, bandits/kidnappers, IPOB militants and crude oil vandals.

New Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General ES Bubs made this known in a statement released late last night in Abuja.

He said 22 Illegal refining sites were discovered and destroyed in the Niger Delta while 15 wooden boats, 34 storage tanks, 96 ovens and 16 dugout pits were equally destroyed.

Toops recovered 367,200 litres of crude oil, 27,150 litres of Automotive Gas Oil,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper