‘It’s N53 per day,’ Sowore slams Tinubu over N8,000 cash palliatives to Nigerians





Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration over his initiative to give N8,000 cash palliatives to 12 million Nigeria in six months.

The President, on Thursday, wrote to the National Assembly about the development seeking approval to implement it in order to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

While the planned programme has been greeted with a backlash among Nigerians, Sowore described Tinubu’s administration as a government of “renewed shege”.

He made the remark on his Twitter page while reacting to Tinubu’s decision to provide palliative care to Nigerians for six months.

“The govt of #RenewedShege! So, @officialABAT is going to provide palliative of N53 per day for 6 months? Jokes carried too far! These guys don’t rate Nigerians! #Revolutionnow,” Sowore wrote.

Tinubu had unveiled plans to transfer N8,000 to 12 million poor households in the country, but the activist calculated it to be N53…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper