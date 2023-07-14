N500bn palliative: Kano gov’t criticizes FG’s sharing formula





By Bashir Bello

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has criticized the federal government’s allocation of N500 billion through the Bank of Industry to support small-scale industries across the country’s geopolitical zones.

Governor Yusuf made this known during a meeting with representatives from the Kano Cooperative Society at the state government house.

Governor Yusuf, represented by his Deputy Comr. Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo revealed that the distribution was heavily skewed, with Lagos State receiving 47% of the allocation, followed by the South-South Zone with 17%, and other regions receiving significantly lower percentages.

In a statement issued to newsmen by Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu said, he deemed the distribution unfair, unconstitutional, and illegal.

“He called on relevant authorities, including Senators and Members of the House of Representatives, to rectify the situation and take appropriate action against those…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper