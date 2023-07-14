N8,000 per month is an insult to Nigerians — Maritime group





THE Maritime Arbitrators Association of Nigeria, MAAN, stated that the move by the Federal Government to pay 12 million poor households N8,000 per household monthly is a far cry from the economic realities adding, “It is an insult to Nigerians.”

Speaking to Vanguard on the decision, Vice President of the association, Ms Jean Anishere Chiazor, said that the President has been ill-advised as that amount of money cannot feed a child in one month, talk less a family.

He stated: “N8,000 for 12million households; who identified the poor households; what yardsticks; who is a poor family; what are the requirements to qualify as a poor family entitled to N8,000.

“How much is N8,000 in Pounds or Dollars; What will N8,000 buy in a day for feeding. Start with Garri for the poor, one Olodo is N3,500, that cannot feed a family for a week if they eat Eba every other day. One Olodo of rice, equivalent to a paint bucket is N4,800 if not more because the price is always going up. So…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper