Naija Super 8: Sporting Lagos tackle Akwa Utd, Lobi Stars face Remo Stars in semi-finals





By John Egbokhan

It promises to be fireworks today at the Naija Super 8 tournament holding at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, as Sporting Lagos and Akwa United square up in one of the semi-final matches while Group B winners, Lobi Stars battle Remo Stars in the other.

Sporting Lagos sealed their semi-final ticket on Wednesday, after beating Katsina United, 1-0 in the last group A match. The Paul Offor boys qualified as group winners with seven points. Remo Stars and Katsina United were tied on four points and goal difference, but Remo Stars progressed as runners-up, having scored more goals than Katsina United.

In Wednesday’s only game, both goalkeepers were called to action early in the match. Kolumbo Alladoum tipped over a powerful shot in the third minute while Sporting Lagos’ Agbo Ekoi, was also forced to a near post save in the sixth minute.

Sporting Lagos scored the opener in the37th minute through Silas Nenrot who had enough space to pick his spot after beating the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper