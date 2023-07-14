Nigeria unsecured remains insecure Nigeria, By Adekunle Adekoya





THE news broke a few days ago that runway lights on domestic runway 18/36L of the Murtala Muhammad Airport, in Lagos, got stolen and it left me with a sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach. Runway 18/36L of the Lagos airport had been shut down for maintenance, and the runway lights had been installed only last November.

The development speaks volumes about how we take security generally in our country. There is no doubt that the country is presently facing humonguous security challenges, but thieves sneaking onto restricted areas of a major infrastructure facility like an airport brings the situation to an unprecedented low.

The questions on my mind, and no doubt, on the minds of many fellow compatriots, would be like: How did it happen? Insider collusion? Outright negligence? Dereliction of duty? More questions: Runway lightings are not ordinary electrical installations. It means the thieves have special equipment with which to remove them, while it also means there must…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper