PAP: Beneficiaries kick, share testimonies amidst call for Ndiomu’s sack





By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

SOME ex-militants hooked on the Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP) have described as unjustified, calls for removal of the PAP Coordinator, Gen Barry Ndiomu (Rtd), testifying to remarkable benefits on the programme under Ndiomu.

A cluster of beneficiaries across the PAP mandate states of the South-South, at a gathering yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, in a vote of confidence projected greater achievements on the PAP under the current Coordinator.

Datonye Ebiye, Spokesman for the group alleged “the malicious call for sack of Ndiomu is coming from a small group of ex-agitators being backed and misguided by a few self seeking individuals in Bayelsa state.”

Ebiye said the calls for removal of Ndiomu lacks merit against overwhelming support from majority Niger Deltans who acknowledge the positive development Ndiomu’s efforts have impacted on the region.

John Ekpe, a PAP beneficiary said, “I was once caught in the cycle of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper