Police confirm kidnap of Professor of Neurology in Calabar





…they pretended like they had a patient, to lure their victim – Security source

…we will surely get them – PPRO

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

In a disconcerting turn of event, Professor Ekanem Philip Ephraim, a highly respected neurologist and consultant at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), has been forcefully taken captive.

The distressing incident was confirmed by the Cross River State Police Command on Friday morning.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Irene Ugbo, the situation is being diligently addressed, and there was no cause for alarm.

“The command has promptly initiated a tactical operation to track down the perpetrators responsible for this reprehensible act.

“However, due to the audacity of the criminals, who seized the mobile phones of onlookers and even security guards present at the scene, the response time of the tactical teams was significantly hindered.

“It is indeed true that a medical practitioner was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper