Tinubu to attend AU meeting in Kenya on Saturday





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is expected to travel to Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday July 15, to participate in the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (5thMYCM) of the African Union (AU), the Regional Economic Communities (RECs), the Regional Mechanisms (RMs), and the African Union Member States.

As the Chairperson of ECOWAS, the Nigerian leader will join Heads of State and Government, Foreign Ministers of the AU Member-States, and high-level dignitaries at the mid-year meeting which will take place on Sunday, July 16.

A statement issued by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on

Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, explained that the President will present a report on the status of regional integration in ECOWAS, highlighting actions carried out during the period under review by ECOWAS institutions, member-states, the private sector, and other stakeholders to deepen integration through trade, free movement of persons, investment…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper