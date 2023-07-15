10th House will give traditional rulers constitutional roles – Speaker Abbas





…as Emir of Zazzau seeks support for Speaker

By Levinus Nwabughiogu & Gift Chapi Odekina

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, on Saturday, said the Green Chamber would work to ensure that traditional rulers have constitutional roles.

Abbas said this has become necessary due to the critical roles traditional rulers play in the society.

A statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Kirishi and made available to Journalists stated that the Speaker spoke at the palace of the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Amb. Ahmed Bamalli, during his first visit to Zaria since his emergence as Speaker on June 13.

Abbas who holds the traditional title of Iyan Zazzau was received by a mammoth crowd in Zaria who sang songs of joy to celebrate him as the Number 4 citizen.

The Speaker, who is representing Zaria Federal Constituency for the fourth time, first paid homage to the emir’s palace, where he noted the important role of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper