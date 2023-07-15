Clear our forests of bandits, northern leaders task Tinubu





•Why previous negotiations failed — Dr Inuwa

By Bashir Bello; Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo & Ogalah Ibrahim

Some northern leaders have said the only way there can be a lasting solution to the problem of insecurity in the country is to clear the forests of bandits. They argued that it will be foolish for the government to think of negotiating with the bandits as suggested by the former governor of Zamfara state, Mallam Sani Yerima in view of the past negotiations with the bandits which they refused to respect. They therefore called on President Bola Tinubu to take the fight against insecurity in the country to the door step of the bandits in the forests.

Sufficiently motivated, well trained and equipped security personnel needed — Anthony Sani

Elder statesman and former Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony N Z Sani,said, “any thought of negotiation with terrorists is derived from the adage that if you kill one person you would be charged for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper