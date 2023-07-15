Five arrested for illegal taxation on Benue highways 





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Five members of the gang mounting unauthorized checkpoints in parts of Benue state for illegal federal haulage taxes from heavy duty trucks, business persons and road users have been arrested in Otukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

The gang members were apprehended weekend at their operational base by the recently constituted Taskforce on Illegal Taxation by the acting Chairman of the Benue Board of Internal Revenue, BIRS, Mr. Emmanuel Agema.

According to a statement by the Media Assistant to the acting Chairman, Jacob Suswam, the latest arrest came on the heels of an earlier arrest of another gang of eight, by the Taskforce in Konshisha and Vandeikya LGAs.

The special operation was in line with the resolve of the acting Chairman to clear the highways in the state of all illegal checkpoints and also stamp out all forms of illegalities associated with revenue collection in the State.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper