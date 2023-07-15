Five things to know about Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova





Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women’s title in the Open era when she defeated Ons Jabeur on Saturday.

AFP Sport looks at five things to know about the Czech left-hander:

– Childhood friends to sweethearts –

Vondrousova married IT project manager Stepan Simek in Prague in July 2022. The couple have known each other since childhood and dated for seven years before their wedding.

“Marketa always said she was in love with me since she was 13, but I allegedly only noticed her when she was 15,” said Simek.

“We were at a training camp, we ran together and the suffering on the track brought us together.”

Simek is 1.94 metres tall — 22 centimetres taller than Marketa.

“I don’t mind, except that my neck hurts when I want to kiss him or when I’m talking to him and have to look up,” she once said.

– Name game –

Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova returns the ball to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur during their women’s singles final…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper