Liberia Elections: Jonathan, West African Elders urge politicians to respect peace deal





Former President Goodluck Jonathan and the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) have urged Liberian political parties and politicians that had signed the peace accord to comply with the principles of the pledge and refrain from actions that could promote violence or threaten the electoral process.

Dr. Jonathan, who led a delegation of the Elders on a three-day pre-election mission to Liberia ahead of the country’s October 10, 2023 general elections also charged them to stay away from hate speech and inflammatory language, urging them to embrace issue-based campaigns.

At a press briefing in Monrovia at the end of the mission on Thursday, Dr. Jonathan who was accompanied also on the delegation by a former Prime Minister of Burkinabo Faso and former President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Kadrie Desire Ouedrago said: “WAEF commends the political parties that have signed the Peace Accord, popularly known as the Farmington River Declaration. We encourage them to comply with the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper