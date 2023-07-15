N500bn palliative: Kano govt denies criticising Tinubu’s sharing formula





By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano State Deputy Governor, Comr. Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has vehemently denied and distanced himself and the state government from recent news circulating on various media platforms.

The reports falsely claimed that he criticized the administration led by President Tinubu for the allocation formula of N500 billion, which was allocated through the Bank of Industries to support small-scale industries across the country.

In a statement released to journalists on Saturday, Gwarzo’s Press Secretary, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, clarified the Deputy Governor’s stance.

According to Shuaibu, Gwarzo had referred to a news segment he watched on Thursday morning featuring Senator Ali Ndume, who expressed concerns about the allocation formula.

“The Deputy Governor made this reference while receiving a delegation from the Kano Cooperative Society at the state government house, as they commemorated the 2023 International Day of Cooperatives” Garba…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper