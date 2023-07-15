NDLEA investigating shooting incident involving officers in Delta





**As Marwa dispatches panel of top officials from Abuja

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has said that it is investigating a shooting incident involving its officers during the raid of a drug joint at Okpanam area of Asaba, Delta state.

In the incident, a young person was unfortunately hit by a stray bullet a result of which he eventually died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The Agency in a statement on Saturday 15th July said the Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has after receiving initial briefings from the Delta state command of NDLEA, set up a panel of top officials from the national headquarters in Abuja to immediately proceed to Asaba for an on-the-spot investigation of the unfortunate incident with a view to establishing the actual facts of the case.

Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said the investigation follows the initial incident report, which reveals the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper