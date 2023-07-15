No cause for alarm, Akeredolu, will resume soon — Omisore





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Iyiola Omisore, has assured Nigerians that the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, would soon return to the state, to continue attending to the developmental needs of the people.

Omisore who led national leaders to the state on solidarity visit, allayed fears over the health of the governor. He assured the government and people of the State that there should be no need for alarm, but prayers for the governor, after sufficient rest.

Omisore, met with the Acting Governor, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, members of the State Working Committee, Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale, Members of the House of Assembly, Commissioners, and other top government officials.

He said the National Secretariat regretted the twist in the recent wish and prayer of the National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper