Ogun security outfit, So-Safe rescues woman kidnapped by gunmen





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State-owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps has rescued a woman, identified as Mrs Abiola Efunbote, who was kidnapped by gunmen.

Efunbote was kidnapped on Thursday in Ijebu-Ode when she was returning home from the market.

The So-Safe Commander, Soji Ganzallo, in a statement by the Corps spokesman, Moruf Yusuf, said on July 13, his office had charged the Ijebu Zonal Command “to rescue a woman who was kidnapped at about 2200hrs on her way from the market.”

He stated that the kidnappers collected the victim’s phone, gold jewellery, a sum of N100,000 in her possession and her ATM card as they drove her away with her car.

“The Commander then instructed the Isiwo/Itamapako Divisional Officer of the Corps, SC Aderibigbe M.O to mobilize and lead his Special Squad to deal with the suspected kidnappers decisively.

“The kidnappers were tracked down after a rigorous search for them as they tried to move the victim to a new…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper