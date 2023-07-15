Plan to suspend Aregbesola will fail —Ex-aide





A former aide of the immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Mr Abosede Oluwaseun has disclosed that any attempt to suspend the former Osun State Governor from the All Progressives Congress, APC, will fail.

This is as the APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal stated that the warning was illogical and belated as Aregbesola and his associates, by their anti-party activities had walked out on the party voluntarily.

Oluwaseun, a former factional youth leader of the party, in a statement on Friday said the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola and four of his former aides, were orchestrating plans to suspend the former Minister from the party.

“We have it on high authority that the Ilesa Ward 8 executives of the APC, which is Aregbesola’s ward, were manipulated on Wednesday to sign a blank sheet of paper on the false pretence that the APC state leadership wanted to get their commitment to the progress of the party.

“We are also reliably…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper