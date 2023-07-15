Respect democracy, ensure political stability, Tinubu admonishes Africa leaders





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, called on African leaders to respect democracy, rule of law, and ensure political stability.

The President also warned against military coups in the West African sub-region as well as the African continent, saying that it retards development.

In his statement at a high-level event organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on the margins of Fifth Mid-Year African Union (AU) Coordination Meeting, the President urged African military institutions and states to recognise and respect the need for democratic renewal.

The Nigerian leader, who is also the Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, said coups d’état should be discouraged in the continent, especially in the face of challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, insecurity, and climate change.

The President, in his statement, presented by Ambassador Adamu Ibrahim Lamuwa, the Permanent Secretary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper