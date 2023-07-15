Returned Benin artefacts deserve our protection, Tinubu tells Oba Ewuare II





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, pledged to protect Benin artefacts which were returned to the country from different parts of the world as a way of archiving the history of the people.

Speaking when he received the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, and other traditional leaders from Edo State, the President assured them that his administration would support the Benin Royal Council in its bid to establish a museum that will house the artefacts.

The President congratulated the Benin monarch for the retrieval of the stolen artefacts, commending his effort in ensuring that a befitting museum is built to archive the rich history and traditions of the Benin Kingdom.

President Tinubu in a statement by Dele Alake, his Special Adviser on Special Duties, communications and Strategy, was quoted as saying, “It deserves our protection. We are glad to have them back, and we are glad you are happy. They are in protective custody….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper