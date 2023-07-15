Rice confirms West Ham exit as English record move to Arsenal looms





Declan Rice said his desire to play at the “very highest level” lay behind his decision to leave West Ham for Arsenal in a transfer that is set to make him the most expensive English footballer in history.

The 24-year-old England midfielder explained on Saturday why he was leaving in an open letter to the club’s fans.

The Hammers also confirmed his exit on Saturday although London rivals Arsenal have still to confirm the deal, for a reported 105 million pounds (122.2 million euros, 137.5 million dollars) fee, has gone through.

Rice’s final act as a West Ham player was to become only the third captain in their history, behind England great Bobby Moore and club legend Billy Bonds, to lift a major trophy following last month’s Europa Conference League victory over Fiorentina.

West Ham tried to keep him but the lure of Champions League football at Arsenal proved too strong.

“I want you to know how tough a decision it has been for me to leave an environment that I have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper