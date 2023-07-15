Southeast loses N4trn to insecurity in 24 months — Deputy Speaker





By Prince Okafor & Vera Anyagafu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Benjamin Kalu has disclosed that the South East region lost over N4trn to insecurity in the last two years. Mr Kalu said this in his address at the annual all markets conference in Lagos.

His words: “This rising development has caused us a lot as we keep losing business investment to the constant sit-at-home. Insecurity remains a major problem in the east, the Yoruba are not our problem, we are our own problem in the east.

When you build 100 houses in Lagos, build at least 50 in your home. Migration can be reversed and people from Lagos can go to Igboland to buy goods.

“The constant killing, kidnapping, among others happening in the south east are not helping us. We need to readjust and arrange our home. This is not our identity.

Igbo are not known for violence. We must rise up with one voice and denounce this ugly situation in our land. I’m pained that we are no longer safe in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper