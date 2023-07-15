Stray bullets kill child, injure sibling as NDLEA operatives raid drug joint in Delta





By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

STRAY bullets from operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have reportedly killed a two-year-old child and wounded his sibling at Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred when the NDLEA operatives raided a notorious drug joint in the area on Thursday. Sources said the deceased child, Ivan Omhonria and his younger sibling, Eromonsele, had just returned from school to their mother’s shop when they were hit by stray bullets.

The source said Ivan was hit on his abdomen while the bullet brushed Eromonsele on the eye.

He said the victims were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba for treatment, adding that Ivan could not survive it.

Confirming the incident, the State Commandant of the NDLEA, Mr. John Tunde said his men did not open fire on the children, noting that “we can’t be that unprofessional to open fire on a shop.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper