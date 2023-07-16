3000 Nigerian youths to benefit from NCAC, China program





By Jimoh Babatunde

No fewer than 3000 Nigerian youths are to benefit from the capacity building programme midwifed by the National Council for Arts and Culture in collaboration with the the Peoples Republic of China in the later part of the year.

The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe revealed this to newsman when he received in audience the Chinese Cultural Attache Lee Xuda at the Nigerian Culture House, Abuja,

Runsewe stated that his recent visit to China gave him an opportunity to understudy the secret behind the ingenuity and creativeness of the Chinese in goods production. He further stated that there was need for nigerian youths to be exposed and trained in such environment to gain the needed skills and knowledge in various area of goods production.

The Director General reiterated that this capacity building programme when finalized will involve selected youths from every state of the federation and the Fct who will be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper