Fiery Catholic priest takes crusade to Auchi amidst calls for political participation





By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

CROWDS of Worshippers from different parts of Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State gathered at St. James Catholic Church, Auchi for a Mid- Year Revival Programme presided over by a fiery priest, Very Rev. Fr. Andrew Obinyan.

He was said to have started his Priestly ministry at the Catholic Diocese of Auchi 25 years ago.

Obinyan has been in the news recently as youths and student groups have at different fora called for his participation in active politics and want him to contest.

He said he would subject their request to God for direction.

In his Homily entitled ” Punctuality of Spiritual Blessings”, the Priest urged the congregation never to be discouraged under trying circumstances and delay, noting that “desired blessings come in glorious forms when we pray and rely on God even in hopeless situations”.

The host Priest, Fr. Ireneus Ikhane and a parishioner Ambassador Chris Ighodaro described the visit of Fr. Obinyan as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper