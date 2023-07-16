Flooding: Ibadan communities seek Makinde’s intervention





By Adeola Badru

Residents of Araromi Oke-Omi community in Egbeda Local Government Area of Ibadan have cried out to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde Oyo State over their hapless predicament occasioned by surging flood at ‘Odo-omi river at Araromi in Oke-omi area, Ibadan.

The frustrated leaders and residents of the affected communities stated in their separate interactions with Vanguard that several efforts have been made to get governments at both local and state levels to address the life threatening situation that has also crippled trading and local commerce within the five communities before they became displaced by the flood proned surging river.

The Chairman of Araromi Oke-Omi/Arekemase Community Development Association, Alhaji Afolabi Lateef told Vanguard that it was initially an ordinary erosion that had since expanded so large that it has since become a threat to residents of the affected communities due to inability of governments to come to their rescue.

He narrated that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper