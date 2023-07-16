Gov Eno orders renovation of public primary schools in A’ Ibom





By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno has directed the immediate renovation and upgrading of facilities in all public primary Schools across the state.

According to a a Statement in Uyo, governor Eno gave the directive Friday when he embarked on an unscheduled inspection of facilities at Christ the King Primary School, CKS located along Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo.

The statement noted that there would be renovation of structures, provision of educational materials, solar lighting system, Pipe borne water and staff quarters, at the Christ the King Primary School which is to serve as a model of the state government’s vision for the remodeling of Schools.

His words: “Akwa Ibom elected me to serve them, to work for them. We are delivering on the campaign promises we made to Akwa Ibom people. Education is a key thing in the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda, and so we are determined, especially at the grassroots level.

“This school is next to the Government…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper