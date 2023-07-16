Healthy Lifestyle: Police officers wives receive Barracks Inspection Bus





By Kingsley Omonobi

The President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Mrs. Elizabeth Egbetokun, on Saturday 15th July 2023, received and launched a state-of-the-art Barracks Inspection Bus donated by Sanomi Foundation through Mr Igho Charles Sanomi, a philanthropist and son of a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

During the ceremony, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun highlighted the significance of maintaining officers’ hygiene and overall wellness in the force.

The Barracks Inspection Bus, equipped with modern facilities and amenities, will serve as a mobile platform for conducting comprehensive inspections of police barracks across the country.

It aims to address issues related to officers’ hygiene, living conditions, and wellness by providing a conducive environment for the necessary evaluations and interventions.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said “The bus will play a vital role in identifying areas that require…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper