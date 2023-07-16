House of Reps appeals to FG to order NUC to accredit Dental College





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Thursday appealed to Federal Government to direct the National Universities Commission, NUC, to immediately accredit Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu to independently award degrees in accordance with the Act governing its operations.

The House also mandated its Committee on Tertiary Education to ensure that NUC complies with provisions of the Act.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Honourable Benjamin Kalu, while moving a motion on the floor of the House, reminded his colleagues of Section 6a of the Federal College of Dental Technology (Establishment) Act 2017 duly passed by the House in concurrence with the Senate and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2017.

According to him, despite the enactment of the Act and the visit of NUC to the College on inspection tour of its facilities in 2020, NUC has continued to deny the College of its deserved accreditation to perform its degree…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper