Imposters worry Southeast light weapons control center





By Dennis Agbo

The south east branch of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, NCCSALW, has expressed anxiety over some imposters allegedly claiming to perform same function as it does.

South East zonal coordinator of NCCSALW, Major General Okechukwu Ugo (Rtrd) expressed the worry in a statement he issued in Enugu, on Thursday.

Reiterating its commitment to ensuring proper regulation and control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, SALW, within Nigeria and in line with international best practices, General Ugo said that his organization has noticed with dismay that some unscrupulous elements/organizations have sprung up around the country falsely claiming to be discharging same responsibilities as enshrined in the vision, mission and objectives of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons.

“This situation has the propensity to create more confusion in mitigating the already complex problems caused by proliferation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper