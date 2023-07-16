Naija Super 8 Final: Sporting Lagos, Remo Stars in war of words 





•I’m sure Remo Stars’ll win – Ogunmodede

•We’re here to enjoy ourselves, says Sporting Lagos’ Offor

By John Egbokhan

The war of words before today’s Naija Super 8 final cracker between Remo Stars and Sporting Lagos is brewing as both privately-owned Nigerian Premier League outfits go up in arms in search of the N25m prize money at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

Anxiety is reaching fever pitch as these two talented teams gear up for a battle royale in the showpiece final match of the biggest off season football tournament organised by Flykite Productions in partnership with MultiChoice Nigeria and sponsors, MTN, Hero Lager, DStv, GOtv, SuperSport, Moniepoint, Pepsi and Custodian Assurance.

Remo Stars emerged runners-up in the 2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) behind champions Enyimba and now have newly promoted NPFL side, Sporting Lagos to contend with in the Naija Super 8 final.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s wards sealed their passage in the final,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper