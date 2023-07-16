Okotie-Eboh withdraws suit against NDDC





By Dickson Omobola

The suit instituted against the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, by Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh and others on behalf of Itsekiri Oil and Gas Communities in Warri South, South West and North Local Government Areas of Delta State has been withdrawn at the Federal High Court, Asaba.

When the suit came up for hearing on July 12, 2023, Counsel to Prince Okotie-Eboh, Jolone Ikomi Esq. informed the court that they were withdrawing the suit, saying it had been overtaken by events. Hon Justice F.A. Olubanjo then struck out the suit.

Briefing newsmen at the Federal High Court Asaba, Okotie- Eboh, who is the immediate past Regent of Warri Kingdom, accompanied by Prince Isaac Dorsu, assured that the struggle for the Itsekiri who are the highest Oil and Gas producing ethnic nationality in Delta State continues.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to allay the fears of the minorities and ensure the Itsekiri nation gets a rightful place on the board of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper